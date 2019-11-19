We are Oklahoman's here at Buddy Green's Cannabis Co. we believe in great customer service! We have a wide variety in our product from edibles, vape cartridges, concentrates, and over 20 stains to choose from! Plus we have Daily Deals everyday, and on top of that Happy Hour Everyday the first hour and the last hour of the day. 15% off Happy hour Discount 10% off First Time Customer Discount Military Vets get 10% off Everyday! Seniors 55+ get 10% off Everyday! Shop Local