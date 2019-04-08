Senski72 on September 12, 2019

Store: beautifully organized, products displayed nicely! Service: these folks make you feel right at home when you walk in. Prompt greeting and acknowledgment! Quality: I tried the Kimbo Kush and stocked up on blue dream. The buds smelled great, looked nice and full and it was at the expected humidity-not overly dry, but not kept over moist. The flower smokes smooth and seems to give the expected results. The gentleman who greeted me was so patient about helping me verify my strain info as I'm prone to migraines and the ladies were super helpful and made sure I could smell anything I wanted. The best part is the prices seem totally fair for the flower! Prices at the time of MY purchase were tax included, out the door. When someone is temporarily off work or permanently disabled and on a fixed income, noone wants to deal with the extra tax surprise after scraping up cash for their meds. These guys get it! This is an independent opinion and review and there was no monetary or product exchanged for this review. (we're not helping each other if we just do it for the perks.) Yes, I would totally recommend this dispensary!