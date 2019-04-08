TokinDave
Great experience, great product! 10/10 returning
4.9
10 reviews
Great people! Great Green! Great Service!!
I went and got some shatter from them and it was AWESOME! Most defiantly will be back and recommend people!
Just got home twisted the suggestion by Jenny and yep happy girl feeling better. Thank you ladies we will return..
awesome staff clean store had an amazing first visit
I liked the two ladies that helped me when I visited last month. This place has paid attention to competition and has good pricing. The one by my house in Bethany got too big for their britches, raised their prices and robbed customers of their rewards points by turning them from dollars to cents. You win some, you lose some. The 1g vape cartridge I bought here at Buddy Greens had no issues either, whereas the ones I was getting by my house would clog or leak. I would come back here. They know what's up and seem to have great customer service to boot.
Best place in town by far! Great variety, friendly staff, and low prices! Really good looking setup too! The total package!
Store: beautifully organized, products displayed nicely! Service: these folks make you feel right at home when you walk in. Prompt greeting and acknowledgment! Quality: I tried the Kimbo Kush and stocked up on blue dream. The buds smelled great, looked nice and full and it was at the expected humidity-not overly dry, but not kept over moist. The flower smokes smooth and seems to give the expected results. The gentleman who greeted me was so patient about helping me verify my strain info as I'm prone to migraines and the ladies were super helpful and made sure I could smell anything I wanted. The best part is the prices seem totally fair for the flower! Prices at the time of MY purchase were tax included, out the door. When someone is temporarily off work or permanently disabled and on a fixed income, noone wants to deal with the extra tax surprise after scraping up cash for their meds. These guys get it! This is an independent opinion and review and there was no monetary or product exchanged for this review. (we're not helping each other if we just do it for the perks.) Yes, I would totally recommend this dispensary!
Great place good people wonderful customer service. Thank you guys and i will be back soon
Favorite dispensary I've been to yet. Great employees that are always super helpful and personable and have some of my favorite strains there too. Recommend this place to all my friends :^)