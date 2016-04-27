Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
A Unique canna-experience celebrating the historical nexus between Music and Marijuana
We are proud to offer customers only the best that the marijuana industry has to offer!
We have carefully selected the most knowledgeable budtenders and partnered with tried-and-true growers to bring you the best marijuana products at the best prices. There is a lot happening at Buddy's, from store events to the active community participation of our leadership team. Check back often to hear about upcoming experiences!
Buddy's namesake is Buddy Harlowe, grandfather of our CEO Myles Kahn, and a bandleader at The Latin Quarter - one of New York City's iconic nightclubs during prohibition.
We are proud to be the only Medically recognized shop in Renton. We are available to serve medical patients Monday- Friday 9am-5pm or by appointment at rm@buddys-wa.com