karissakillz on May 15, 2019

Came in to get pure CBD. Two girls were working there. I never got acknowledged or asked if I needed helped. I felt out of my comfort zone and just left. There was only one other customer in the store, who one of the girls did start helping. They had so many options though so I'm guessing 4 stars for quality to be fair. Going to try out Emerald Haze down the road.