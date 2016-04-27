Chamorrostoner671
This is my go to dispensary, they are the best!
Thank you! Stop in and say high again.
4.7
10 reviews
Came in to get pure CBD. Two girls were working there. I never got acknowledged or asked if I needed helped. I felt out of my comfort zone and just left. There was only one other customer in the store, who one of the girls did start helping. They had so many options though so I'm guessing 4 stars for quality to be fair. Going to try out Emerald Haze down the road.
Meh. Treated me like a thief for trying to lock up my bike. With the micro-parking lot and all thought I'd take the bike. Next time I'll just go to Evergreen. Ciao!
Great Staff, usually busy in the evenings, would recommend going in before 3 pm. Amazing product selection.
Great service knowledgeable and friendly! Went in for cartridges and the lady who helped me was fantastic, I ended up with three within my price range. Thank you!!!!!
Nice people, a bit pricey though overall but did have some good discounts brands if you looked especially with my favorite Star Dawg by Kai'Dro.
it's awesome
BUDDY'S is my absolute favorite cannabis store in the Renton area. They are a great variety of marijuana plus wonderful employees and budtenders like Illy who are friendly, knowledgeable and kind. Sincerely, "Handy Sandy"
If you know what you want and don’t have any question *or* you just want to look at pretty budtenders then this place is OK. If you have questions or need intelligent recommendations, then not so much.
Store is really nice. The Budtenders looked high and didn’t even greet, I did enjoy how the store looked on the inside.