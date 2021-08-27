Budee is a great delivery service. Their customer services is always there if I have a question which is a huge plus. If something does go wrong they help me out to make it right. I’ve been getting delivery for about a year and it is awesome to get buds delivered to your door. Delivery drivers are always wearing masks as well. There has been some hiccups since I started using them but they continue to improve things which is the most important thing to me. Will continue to use them in the future. Thanks budee.