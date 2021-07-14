10/10 I love using budee for my cannabis needs and they have everything you'd need from jars to pre-rolls to vape pens & cartridges to bomb edibles all the way to drinks and oils. I love how easy it is to order, they are always on time and if they aren't (which is rare, they give you a discount on your products or on your next order) & I don't even have to leave my house. They are always having good deals and discounts!! Their customer service / support team is also very good and I've never had a bad experience using their services.