Deals
EARLY BIRD SPECIAL Swing by & say high MON-FRI between 8-11a & enjoy 15% OFF* YOUR ORDER!
Valid 10/28/2019
*valid weekdays, Monday thru Friday 8a - 11a. not valid on sale items. cannot combine with other discounts.
Staff picks
*Firepower #3 (H) 3.5g $35 ON SALE!
from Fireline Cannabis
21.92%
THC
0%
CBD
Fire OG
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
*Lemon Stash (CBD/I) - 3.5g $32
from Plantworks
6.3%
THC
8.2%
CBD
Lemon Stash
Strain
$32⅛ oz
In-store only
*Mindscape (I) 3.5g $30 ON SALE!
from Pilot Farm
17.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Mindscape
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
*Rocket Fuel (H) 3.5g $30 ON SALE!
from Lifted Cannabis
20.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Rocket Fuel
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
*Triangle OG (I) 3.5g $35 ON SALE!
from Fireline Cannabis
19.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Triangle Kush
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
*Tropic Thunder (H) 3.5g $30 ON SALE!
from Pilot Farm
22.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropic Thunder
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
*White Tahoe Cookies (I) 3.5g $38 ON SALE!
from TJ's Gardens
19.3%
THC
0%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
All Products
G-13 (I) 4g $35
from Rogue Raven Farms
26.4%
THC
0%
CBD
G13
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
24k Gold (H) 1g $10 3.5g $30
from Harmony Farms
22.31%
THC
0%
CBD
24k Gold
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Afgooey (I) 3.5g $35
from Bulldog Weed
17.11%
THC
0%
CBD
Afgooey
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Berry Sunset (S) 3.5g $40
from Falcanna
24.64%
THC
0%
CBD
Berry Sunset
Strain
$403.5 G
In-store only
Big City Lights (H) 1g $12 3.5g $40
from Green Rush Cannabis
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Big City Lights
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Bingo Pajama (H) 1g $10 3.5g $35
from Creekside Cannabis
21.8%
THC
0%
CBD
unknown
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Bitch Fuel (H) 1g $13 3.5g $40
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
21.11%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Bitch Fuel
Strain
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Black Jack (S) 1g $10 3.5g $30
from Harmony Farms
18.58%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Jack
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue Steel (I) 2g $18
from TOP SHELF™️
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Steel
Strain
$182 g
In-store only
Blue Tahoe OG (IH) 1g $11/3.5g $35
from Bulldog Weed
18.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Tahoe OG
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blueberry (I) 1.5g $18 3.5g $40 7g $75
from Mac Garden
23.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry
Strain
$181 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Cookies (H) 3.5g $20
from Phoenix Cannabis Company
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Cookies
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Blueberry Silvertip (H) 1g $11 3.5g $35
from Bulldog Weed
22.84%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Blueberry Silvertip
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cascade Connie (I) 1g $12
from Western Cultured by Hannah Industries
26.7%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Cascade Connie
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Chem 91 Cross (H/CBD) 3.5g $32
from PUR
6.79%
THC
8.8%
CBD
chem 91
Strain
$32⅛ oz
In-store only
Chemical Sunset Platinum Line (SH) 3.5g $45
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
28.93%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemical Sunset
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Chemmy Jones (H) 3.5g $45 7g $70
from Creekside Cannabis
26.2%
THC
0%
CBD
chemdawg x casey Jones
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Cherry Gorilla Popcorn (H) 3.5g $20
from Rogue Raven Farms
23.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Glue #4 x Black Cherry Pie
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Cinex (S) 14g $75 28g $144
from Space Face
22.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Cinderella 99 X Vortex
Strain
$75½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Columbian Gold (CBD) 1g $11 3.5g $36
from Green Bluff Greenhouse
13.5%
THC
7.64%
CBD
columbian Gold
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cookies and Cream (H) 1g $9 3.5g $30
from Experience Organics
22.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$91 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cosmic Cookies (H) 1g $12 3.5g $40
from Sweetwater Farms
21.3%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Chem's Sister X Girl Scout Cookies
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Creme Rose #2 (I) 1g $12 3.5g $40
from Canna Organix
21.3%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Creme Rose #2
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Day Tripper (H) 1g $9 3.5g $30
from Experience Organics
22.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Day Tripper
Strain
$91 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Day Tripper (S) 3.5g/$20
from Phoenix Cannabis Company
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Day Tripper
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Diesel Thai (SH) 1g $12 3.5g $40
from Falcanna
27.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Thai
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Dolato (H) 3.5g $45
from Clandestine Gardens
15.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Dolato
Strain
$45⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Do-Si-Lato (IH) 1g $12 3.5g $40
from Canna Organix
15.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Dos-i-Lato
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Double Dream (S) 3.5g $35 7g $70
from Creekside Cannabis
19.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream x Death Star
Strain
$35⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Dutch Haze (S) 1g $12 3.5g $40
from Falcanna
24.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Dutch Haze
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Dutch Treat (H) 3.5g $35
from Creekside Cannabis
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Dutch Treat
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
El Fuego (IH) 1g $11 3.5g $35
from Bulldog Weed
21.5%
THC
0%
CBD
El Fuego
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Evergreen OG (SH) 1g $13 3.5g $40
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
26.16%
THC
0.34%
CBD
Evergreen OG
Strain
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
