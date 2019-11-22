Budeez is a recreational & medical marijuana dispensary in Bremerton, WA. Specializing in cannabis for your lifestyle, we take pride in offering a wide variety of cannabis solutions including flower, prerolls, edibles, concentrates, hashish, vape, glass & more! Explore our customer-driven approach: hand-selected producer/processors, a wide variety of unique collections including many exclusive strains & products found nowhere else in town, the latest specialty items such as CBD, "RSO" (whole plant extract) etc, and top-notch customer service... ALL at everyday fair prices that won't break the bank! Come explore our awesome selection of value ounces of flower (we're talking BUDS), our famous wall o' joints with over 100+ selections (most under $10!), or browse our amazing selection of high-quality concentrates! **NEW: HAPPY HOUR** Weekdays M-F 8-11a Enjoy 15% OFF* STOREWIDE! Local folks with a laid back vibe and a passion for helping our neighbors and community, we are dedicated to being #1 in customer service and creating lasting connections with our customers. We offer DAILY DEALS, SPECIALS, VETERAN Discount, MEDICAL MARIJUANA discount, BIRTHDAY discount & more! Sign up in store for our awesome LOYALTY PROGRAM "Budeez Rewards" today to start on your way to enjoying exclusive offers like 15% OFF when you sign-up & then 20% OFF every 10th visit! Please see our website for more details. Our menu is available online. Keep in mind that our inventory changes daily so please visit our store for most current availability. Thanks!! Key words: cannabis, recreational, medical marijuana, weed store, dispensary, CBD, bremerton, silverdale, poulsbo, port orchard, bainbridge island, belfair, gig harbor, thc, infused, edibles, joints, prerolls, dabs, bud, pot, recreational, 21+, weed, wax, oil, shatter, kief, diamonds, hash, glass, vape, tincture, chocolate, topical, best, cheapest, highest quality, customer service driven, non-psychoactive, paraphernalia, RSO