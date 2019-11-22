Follow
Pickup available
Budlandia - Woodward St.
Pickup available
(503) 412-8447
119 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 57
Show All 58
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$250
Deals
Early Bird Specials
Valid 4/12/2019
20% off all flower purchases made between the hours of 9am and 12pm. Whatever your strain, whatever the amount, whatever the day, make it in before 12pm and get 20% off your flower purchase.
Only valid between the hours of 9am - 12pm Limited to strain(s) on hand. May not be combined with other discounts.
Early Bird Specials
Valid 4/12/2019
20% off all flower purchases made between the hours of 9am and 12pm. Whatever your strain, whatever the amount, whatever the day, make it in before 12pm and get 20% off your flower purchase.
Only valid between the hours of 9am - 12pm Limited to strain(s) on hand. May not be combined with other discounts.
All Products
Forbidden Fruit by Sugar Tree
from Sugar Tree
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$20⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Purple Reign by Three Finger Farms
from Three Finger Farms
14.5%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1501 ounce
A-Dub by Shango
from Shango
25.6%
THC
0%
CBD
A-Dub
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$1901 ounce
gsc by Eagle Valley
from Eagle Valley
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1501 ounce
EWE-2 by Demeter Gardens
from Demeter Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$41 gram
$41 gram
$82 grams
$10⅛ ounce
$20¼ ounce
$40½ ounce
$701 ounce
Lemon Meringue by Budlandia
from Budlandia
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Meringue
Strain
$5⅛ ounce
$5⅛ ounce
Snoop's Dream by Budlandia
from Budlandia
20.8%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Snoop's Dream
Strain
$5⅛ ounce
$5⅛ ounce
Critical Kush by Self Made Farms
from Self Made Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$20⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1201 ounce
jack & cheese by Orekron
from Orekron
16.9%
THC
0.1%
CBD
jack & cheese
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$20⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Bruce Banner by Foggy Mountain
from Foggy Mountain
21.15%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$282 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Chem sour blue snow by Gardeners
from Gardeners
___
THC
___
CBD
$41 gram
$41 gram
$82 grams
$10⅛ ounce
$20¼ ounce
$40½ ounce
$701 ounce
Pre-98 Bubba Cartridges by Select Strains
from Select Strains
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
Grandaddy Purp Cartridges by Select Strains
from Select Strains
___
THC
___
CBD
$381 gram
$381 gram
Pre-98 Bubba Cartridges by Select Strains
from Select Strains
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
ACDC Cartridges by Hush
from HUSH
___
THC
___
CBD
$381 gram
$381 gram
Zkittles Cartridges by Hush
from HUSH
___
THC
___
CBD
$381 gram
$381 gram
Rebel Tangie Kandy Cartridges by Hush
from HUSH
___
THC
___
CBD
$381 gram
$381 gram
ACDC Cartridges by Hush
from HUSH
___
THC
___
CBD
$381 gram
$381 gram
Zkittles Cartridges by Hush
from HUSH
___
THC
___
CBD
$381 gram
$381 gram
Black Cherry Soda Cartridges by Truly Pure
from Truly Pure
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
Obama Kush Cartridges by Truly Pure
from Truly Pure
___
THC
___
CBD
$361 gram
$361 gram
burmese kush Cartridges by TRULY PURE LLC
from TRULY PURE LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$361 gram
$361 gram
OG Kush Cartridges by Co2 Company
from Co2 Company
___
THC
___
CBD
$361 gram
$361 gram
OG Kush Cartridges by Co2 Company
from Co2 Company
___
THC
___
CBD
$361 gram
$361 gram
Blue City Diesel x OG Dark Knight Cartridges by Co2 Company
from Co2 Company
___
THC
___
CBD
$361 gram
$361 gram
SFV Cartridges by Co2 Company
from Co2 Company
___
THC
___
CBD
$361 gram
$361 gram
PHK x GG4 Cartridges by Co2 Company
from Co2 Company
___
THC
___
CBD
$361 gram
$361 gram
Bubba Kush x Berzerker Cartridges by Co2 Company
from Co2 Company
___
THC
___
CBD
$361 gram
$361 gram
Blue City Diesel x OG Dark Knight Cartridges by Co2 Company
from Co2 Company
___
THC
___
CBD
$361 gram
$361 gram
SFV Cartridges by Co2 Company
from Co2 Company
___
THC
___
CBD
$361 gram
$361 gram
Island Sweet Skunk x Lemon Meringue Cartridges by Co2 Company
from Co2 Company
___
THC
___
CBD
$361 gram
$361 gram
Bubba Kush x Berzerker Cartridges by Co2 Company
from Co2 Company
___
THC
___
CBD
$361 gram
$361 gram
PHK x GG4 Cartridges by Co2 Company
from Co2 Company
___
THC
___
CBD
$361 gram
$361 gram
Snoop Dawg Shatter by Dr. Jolly’s
from Dr. Jolly’s
___
THC
___
CBD
$221 gram
$221 gram
Alien Sour Bubble Live Resin by Dr. Jolly's
from Dr. Jolly's
___
THC
___
CBD
$421 gram
$421 gram
Glue Cartridges by Dr. Jolly's
from Dr. Jolly's
___
THC
___
CBD
$361 gram
$361 gram
Glue Cartridges by Dr. Jolly's
from Dr. Jolly's
___
THC
___
CBD
$361 gram
$361 gram
Dragon OG Cartridges by Avitas
from Avitas
70.9%
THC
1.6%
CBD
Dragon OG
Strain
$45½ gram
$45½ gram
Dragon OG Cartridges by Avitas
from Avitas
70.9%
THC
1.6%
CBD
Dragon OG
Strain
$45½ gram
$45½ gram
Lemon Meringue Cartridges by Avitas
from Avitas
75.1%
THC
5%
CBD
Lemon Meringue
Strain
$451 gram
$451 gram
123