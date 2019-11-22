Follow
Budlandia - Division St.
503-805-2871
585 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 248
Show All 133
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$250
Deals
Early Bird Special
Valid 4/12/2019
20% off all flower purchases made between the hours of 9am and 12pm. Whatever your strain, whatever the amount, whatever the day, make it in before 12pm and get 20% off your flower purchase.
Only valid between the hours of 9am - 12pm Limited to strain(s) on hand. May not be combined with other discounts.
Early Bird Special
Valid 4/12/2019
20% off all flower purchases made between the hours of 9am and 12pm. Whatever your strain, whatever the amount, whatever the day, make it in before 12pm and get 20% off your flower purchase.
Only valid between the hours of 9am - 12pm Limited to strain(s) on hand. May not be combined with other discounts.
All Products
Jager
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
BC CBD BS
from Black Crow
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Orekron Blue City Diesel
from Orekron
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mana Wedding Cake
from Mana
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
LDF ACDC
from Laughing Dog Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
HV White Tahoe Cookies
from Hoodview Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
DG Ewe-2
from Sasquatch Valley
___
THC
___
CBD
$41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GF Blue Cookies
from Unknown Brand
27.61%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Shango Girl Scout Haze Cookies
from Shango
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 gram
$141 gram
$282 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Luvli Do Si Do
from headwater
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 gram
$141 gram
$282 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2501 ounce
HV Pandan Waffles
from Hoodview Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 gram
$141 gram
$282 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2501 ounce
DG Sour P*tch Kids
from Sasquatch Valley Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
DG Sherbert
from Demeter Gardens
22.1%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
MillerVille Gelato
from Millerville Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
HV Kendo Purps
from Hoodview Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
It's it
from Hoodview Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
MillerVille Tahoe Dream
from Millerville Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
HV Critical Plus
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
EV Green Cr**k
from Eagle Valley Farm LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
DG Forbidden Fruit
from Demeter Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
EV Purple Widow
from Eagle Valley Farm
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Pruf Steel Bridge
from Pruf Cultivar
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
MV Ape Cheese
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
HV Candyland
from Hoodview
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
DG Sherbert
from Demeter Gardens
22.1%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
EV Bubba Kush
from Eagle Valley
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
MF Bruce Banner
from Mirson Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
SL Indica Badu
from sweet life distribution
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
BC OBG Oregon Treasure
from Black Crow
20.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Oregon Treasure
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Aroma Alaskan Blackberry
from Unknown Brand
23.07%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GR Amherst Sour Diesel
from Grown Rogue
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
CC GG#4
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
SMF Grape Stomper
from SMF
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
SMF Critical Kush
from Self Made Farms LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Pruf Tangie Biscotti
from Pruf Cultivar
28.2%
THC
0.59%
CBD
Tangie Biscotti
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
45th L. Papaya Cake X White OG
from 45th Lattitude
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
EV Cookies and Cream
from Eagle Valley
15.8%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
HV Vanilla Frosting
from Hoodview Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
LTRMN Tahoe OG
from Skunk Valley Farm / LTRMN
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
OO Purple Trainwreck
from Opus Organics
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
12345 ... 15