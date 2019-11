At Buds Craft Cannabis Co. we seek to break the mold and set a new standard for other dispensaries to follow. Our passion is to highlight small batch cultivators and processors and to offer an unforgettable experience to our customers. We offer local growers and artists an environment to show off their hard work and make a name for themselves all while offering the customer competitive pricing and variety. Set in a 1920’s era “speak easy” style storefront, Buds offers warmth and a friendly environment in contrast to the stale, clinical, cold vibe of the average dispensary.