Deals
Seahawks Pride 12% Discount
Show off your Seahawks pride & get 12% off when you come in on Gamedays or Blue Friday wearing your favorite Hawks gear!
Come in wearing Seahawks gear on Gamedays or Blue Friday
All Products
Remedy-CBD
from Lazy Bee Gardens
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Remedy-CBD
Strain
$18⅛ ounce
$18⅛ ounce
Lime Breath
from House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lime Breath
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
Sinmint Sorbet
from Freddy Fuego
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Sinmint Sorbet
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
Aleutian-Islands
from High State Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Aleutian-Islands
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Taffie
from Evergrow Northwest
19%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Taffie
Strain
$55¼ ounce
$55¼ ounce
Kool Whip
from Sky High Gardens
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Kool Whip
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
Dragon OG
from Avitas
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Dragon OG
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Cookie Glue
from House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookie Glue
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
creme rose
from 1937 Farms
20%
THC
0%
CBD
creme rose
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
Taffie
from Evergrow Northwest
19%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Taffie
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Dolato
from Lazy Bee Gardens
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Dolato
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
Glassworks OG
from Sky High Gardens
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Glassworks OG
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Super Glue
from House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Glue
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
Tropicanna Punch
from Gold Leaf
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropicanna Punch
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
Crop-Doctor
from High State Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Crop-Doctor
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Wedding Cake
from Gold Leaf
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
Petrol Rainbows
from Sky High Gardens
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Petrol Rainbows
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
Green-Crack
from Evergrow Northwest
19%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
Gorilla Guice
from House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Guice
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
Pop Rox
from Sky High Gardens
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Pop Rox
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$75¼ ounce
Miracle Whip
from Lazy Bee Gardens
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Miracle Whip
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
moose tracks
from Magic Time Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
moose tracks
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Pineapple Chunk
from Sky High Gardens
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Chunk
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
Hell Cat
from Freddy Fuego
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Hell Cat
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Headband
from DogHouse
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Headband
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
Pez
from Magic Time Farms
22.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Pez
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Orange Creamsicle
from Evergrow Northwest
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Creamsicle
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
Star Dawg
from DogHouse
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Star Dawg
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
Rude Boi
from Evergrow Northwest
19%
THC
0%
CBD
RudeBoi OG
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
Rude Boi
from Evergrow Northwest
19%
THC
0%
CBD
RudeBoi OG
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
Bruce-Banner-3
from DogHouse
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Bruce Banner #3
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
Grape Cake
from Gold Leaf
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Cake
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
Juggernaut #3
from Gold Leaf
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Juggernaut #3
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
MK-Ultra
from Avitas
22%
THC
0.05%
CBD
MK Ultra
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
Animal Mints
from Gold Leaf
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Mints
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
Pirate Booty
from Freddy Fuego
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Pirate Booty
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
Mandarin Cookies
from Magic Time Farms
25.1%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Mandarin Cookies
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Whole New Cookies
from Lazy Bee Gardens
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Whole New Cookies
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
Sweet Island Skunk
from 1937 Farms
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Island Sweet Skunk
Strain
$15⅛ ounce
$15⅛ ounce
Tangieland #5
from DogHouse
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangieland #5
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
