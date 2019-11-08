We are a 21+ recreational and medically licensed cannabis store specializing in customer service. At Bud's Garage we pride ourselves in serving our community and providing the best quality product with the best quality customer service and product knowledge available. Please feel free to stop by and utilize our knowledge to learn more about cannabis and the cannabis industry with no pressure to purchase a thing! Conveniently located on the corner of I-5 and Highway 2 in Everett, Washington in Snohomish County. The premier cannabis shop stop closely located to Arlington, Marysville, Lake Stevens, Lynnwood, Mukilteo and Everett. We carry top brands like Freddys Fuego, Avitas, Northwest Cannabis Solutions, Sitka, and Gold Leaf Gardens. We also carry a plethora of lesser known high quality producer/processors such as Lazy Bee Gardens, Evergrow Northwest, High State Farms, Bling Factory, Banano Buds and many many more! We carry a wide variety of products to suit your every wish,want or need!