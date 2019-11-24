Follow
Buds Cannabis Collection - Eugene
SKATE OR DIE EVERYDAY!!!!
Bring your skate deck & receive 15% Off!
***Can not be combined with Daily Discounts*** **Restrictions on $5 Flower Shelf**
All Products
Thug Life
from Wisely Organics
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Thug Life
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Snowzee
from Wisely Organics
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Snowzee
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Snowpacalypse
from Cannassentials
22.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Snowpacalypse
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Huckleberry Diesel
from Cannassentials
19.73%
THC
0%
CBD
Huckleberry Diesel
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Freddie Jackson
from Cannassentials
21.68%
THC
0%
CBD
Freddie Jackson
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blissful Wizard x Skunk
from Cannassentials
17.57%
THC
0%
CBD
Blissful Wizard x Skunk
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Skyfire OG
from Wisely Organics
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Skyfire OG
Strain
$8.41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Moon Dance
from Cannassentials
17.74%
THC
0%
CBD
Moondance
Strain
$8.41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Guava Chem
from Cannassentials
18.98%
THC
0%
CBD
Guava Chem
Strain
$8.41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Bruce Banner
from Wisely Organics
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$8.41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Headband
from Wisely Organics
19.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Headband
Strain
$8.41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Trainwreck
from Lifted
15.95%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Trainwreck
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch
from The Plant
16.44%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
G.G. #12
from Lifted
16.55%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Glue #12
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
SNO
from Lifted
19.5%
THC
0%
CBD
SNO
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Pineapple
from Wisely Organics
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Pineapple
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Peak 19
from Lifted
11.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Peak 19
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Kush
from Lifted
15.95%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Kush
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Royal Purple Kush CBD
from Bliss Cultivation
4.69%
THC
7.6%
CBD
Royal Purple Kush
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch Terp Sugar
from Buddies Brand
68.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$181 g
In-store only
CBD Tincture
from GENESIS PHARMS
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
N/a
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
RSO - 1:1
from GENESIS PHARMS
29.26%
THC
26.87%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
RSO - High CBD Low THC
from GENESIS PHARMS
3.94%
THC
51.98%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
THC Cannabis Tincture
from GENESIS PHARMS
18.3%
THC
1.8%
CBD
n/a
Strain
$35each
In-store only
ATF x Medicine Time Bubble Hash
from Nugget Candy Co.
52.7%
THC
0%
CBD
ATF x Medicine Time
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Sour Strawberry Banana Sherbert Bubble Hash
from Nugget Candy Co.
54.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Strawberry Banana Sherbert
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
White Water x White Walker Bubble Hash
from Nugget Candy Co.
47.7%
THC
0%
CBD
White Water x White Walker
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Blue City Diesel Sugar Sauce
from White Label Extracts
67.83%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue City Diesel
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Do-si-do Terp Batter
from White Label Extracts
65.12%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Fruit 'N' Fuel Terp Batter
from White Label Extracts
73.87%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Fruit 'N' Fuel
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Garlic Breath x Banana Punch Honeycomb
from White Label Extracts
73.39%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Garlic Breath x Banana Punch
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake Shatter
from White Label Extracts
71.57%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Happy Snacks CBD
from Better Care
0mg
THC
8mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$12each
In-store only
Chocolate Chip Cookie
from Forty to Five
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Peanut Butter Cookie
from Forty to Five
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Snicker Doodle Cookie
from Forty to Five
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Dark Chocolate w/ Sea Salt Bar
from Gron
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Milk Chocolate BITE (Medical Only)
from Gron
74.34mg
THC
5.53mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$8.33each
In-store only
Milk Chocolate Sea Salt
from Gron
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
n/a
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Relax : Raspberry
from Gron
50mg
THC
50mg
CBD
N/a
Strain
$18each
In-store only
123