Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
~Ounce prices now only 200 dollars for all top shelf flower~
*Half ounces only $125.
*Shatter is $30 a gram, 2 for $50 and 4 for $90.
*1:1 THC/CBD RSO in stock $40 each or 2 for $70.
*New Openvape co2 oil's coming in weekly.
*Ripped City Soda only $8
CASH ONLY Sorry for the inconvenience.