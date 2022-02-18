At Buds Smoke, we celebrate creative expression and the flowers that seed them. We support high thinking artistic minds and the herbs that make them bloom. We are pioneers in the cannabis industry who are looking to help our local community of creative entrepreneurs grow. Enthusiasts have celebrated creativity in all its forms for hundreds of years. Nowhere is it more visible than in public spaces, in the streets and alleys, where music, murals and graffiti art lives. It’s effect on the human mind is well known. Several cultures across the world have acknowledged it while modern science has endorsed it. It is said to calm the mind and induce a state of relaxation that allows thoughts to flourish. From this deep well of relaxation, creativity is born. Come, be our buds! Walk through our website, pick your favourite flowers, edibles, and oils. Let’s talk shop, share views, admire street art, support each other and celebrate life in a safe, responsible environment. Come visit us at 299 Wayne Gretzky Parkway in Brantford Ontario,