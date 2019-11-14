Save 25% OFF on your entire order when you use the coupon code LOYAL at Check Out. Free Shipping on any order over $50. Quick Shipping and tracking provided. Family owned and operated since 1996. http://burmanshealthshop.com
Cozy and Warm this Hoodie has been a favorite for years. Valued at $39.99 and FREE until December 1st with $100 purchase. These go quick!! In the notes section just put FREE HOODIE. WE will do the rest.
Pick and choose your personalized CBD combo! Included in this bundle is one bottle of EndoCure CBD Oil 500mg and 7 grams of our premium CBD flower freshly harvested from Colorado farms. Select from different oil flavors and flower strains. EndoCure CBD Oil is full spectrum, CBD oil, co2 processed from Colorado grown, all natural hemp. Oil is available in unflavored/natural, blood orange or tropical mango. EndoCure Flower Strains: Elektra: uplifting, energetic, relaxed Suver Haze: uplifting, creative, buzzed. Invigorating terpene profile, with sweet and tart undertones. Cascade: relaxed, good for pain relief. Earthy flavors. Lifter: peaceful, elevated & focused. Subtle sweetness in aroma and flavors of sweet funk. Sour Space Candy: relaxed, calm. Unique flavor profile with hints of candied apple and sweet cherry. Special Sauce: mellow, relaxed. Notes of berry candy and sweetness. EndoCure CBD Oil Tincture CBD Oils are most effective when taken sublingually as they absorb into the bloodstream through the mucus membranes. The effects are often felt within several minutes. About: EndoCure Oils is full spectrum, unflavored CBD oil, co2 processed from CO grown, all natural hemp. Our CBD oil is simply processed without any residual solvents, pesticides or fungicides. Dosing: The right dosing for CBD depends greatly on the person taking it and the condition it is being taken for. Some may only need a small amount (say five milligrams), while others may need very large doses (200 mg+). Studies suggest that 20mg CBD is a standard effective dose and is a good place to start. You can always increase your dosage as needed until you reach the desired effect. We recommend repeating dosage 2-3 times per day.
Welcome to Burman's Health Shop, your cornerstore for natural health and CBD therapy. We proudly offer a wide selection of natural supplements and solutions to improve your overall health and daily balance. For over 50 years, our family has continued to provide our community with the highest-quality products, education and personalized customer service. At Burmans, we understand that health is unique to each individual, which is why our staff of experts are specially trained to help customers navigate the health supplements available to match you with the best products for your needs.