Burnt River Farms is Eastern Oregon's premiere farm to market dispensary offering top quality recreational and medical cannabis to people 21 and older. WE KNOW WEED, not only our we purveyors of fine cannabis products we are also producers of flower, oil, edibles and a variety of other products all at our farm in Huntington OR. This means we have an in depth understanding of the products that we sale and we will be sure to pass this knowledge along to you ensuring that your shopping experience is enjoyable and informative at the same time. You the customer are our top priority at Burnt River Cannabis Co. and we will work hard to provide you with the highest quality cannabis and customer service the industry has to offer. We proudly serve all of Eastern Oregon and the I-84 corridor. Exit 374 Next to Loves truck stop.