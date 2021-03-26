Pronounced BaZAM, our name is not an acronym — it’s an enigma. Is it a mystery for inquiring minds to unlock? A peculiar combination of letters that sound good together? Try not to overthink it. We’re a diverse group of humans brought together by our shared passion for the plant. As a licensed cannabis producer, our goal is to meet the high expectations of Canada’s cannabis connoisseurs. From our grow rooms to our headquarters in beautiful Vancouver, BC, our people work hard every day to deliver on that promise. They’re a little obsessed. It’s kind of a thing. (We had to mandate naps.)