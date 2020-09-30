Welcome to C3 Delivery, serving the entire Bay Area with Top Shelf Medical Grade Marijuana, Edibles, Concentrates & Accessories. Our patients always come first, check out our daily 1/8ths & Ounce specials. $1 FTP Gift bags, $100 Ounces, BOGO's and more! (888) 4BAY-420 Our goal is to deliver the best possible products at the lowest prices. We have daily ounce specials, concentrates, potent brand name edibles and more. Our professional delivery service will satisfy your medicinal needs! Delivery times can range from 30 mins up to 90 mins during peak times. Quick and easy verification...if you are a new patient please text your info before calling to make the process go by even faster or order online. We have the most potent, most fresh and best priced flowers around. Brand name shatter, wax, sauce and cartridges on our menu daily! Fast, discreet & reliable. Order now! FAQ Can you deliver to me? We hope so! If you’re 21 (18 with a Medical card) and older, have a valid form of ID and are located inside the counties of Alameda, Sonoma, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, San Mateo, San Francisco or Marin at a address inside the city limits then we sure can! If not, sign up for our newsletter and we’ll keep you posted when we come to your area. Where do you deliver? To any address within the county limits of Alameda, Sonoma, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, San Mateo, San Francisco & Marin. If you are unsure please contact us to have us verify your address. Can you deliver to my hostel, hotel, dorm or work? Yes it’s okay for us to deliver to any address within the cities limits. An AirBnB is ok too! What time do you start delivering? Our first delivery leaves at 10am and we close at 10pm. What time do you stop delivering? The last order must be submitted by 10pm to be delivered the same day. What is your delivery minimum? $50 minimum order. How can I pay? Cash on arrival or via Credit or Debit Card upon arrival. Our drivers only carry a small amount of change, so please notify if you’re using large bills. Can I pay with my debit or credit card? Currently we accept typical credit and debit cards and we run the payment at the time of delivery. Do I need to receive my order in person? Yes, whoever places the order must be home to receive it as we are required to collect a signature and verify ID. What does the driver need from me upon delivery? Payment Signature Valid ID A friendly smile 🙂 Are you discreet? How will my order be delivered? We’re very discreet and professional. Place delivery instructions in the notes section if you have a specific request.