RyanCanadian on February 2, 2020

just went here was looking for a joint to just chill and play elder Scrolls Online... Saw online they had Sugarleaf 1grams for $10.62 so I was like awesome was $24 all together....fuck taxes! get there I'm inline, digital screen say Sugarleaf... went up, dudes like no sugar leaf in.... 1st it shouldn't have been up or say available online & be on screen in store.... dude hands me some papers saying the old fucking line having some problems with stock & shit! I look at what's available for pre rolls... they are all multi packs and prices are $90 fucking dollars like get fucked! I just wanted a joint to chill.... Fuck your prices!