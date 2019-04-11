HappinessIs
Great product, friendly and knowledgeable staff, beautiful location. I highly recommend this place!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience. Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.3
10 reviews
Great product, friendly and knowledgeable staff, beautiful location. I highly recommend this place!
Professional but could have more information available for people who would like to casually browse.
Great staff, great store. Every shipment they give you full selection of what they ordered and received. Menu has something for everyone.
The prices here are SCIENCE FICTION!! A 25ml bottle of Edison's Hybrid Oil here costs $48.67 but the IDENTICAL PRODUCT is only $29.95 at OCS online. I'LL NEVER BE SHOPPING HERE AGAIN.
just went here was looking for a joint to just chill and play elder Scrolls Online... Saw online they had Sugarleaf 1grams for $10.62 so I was like awesome was $24 all together....fuck taxes! get there I'm inline, digital screen say Sugarleaf... went up, dudes like no sugar leaf in.... 1st it shouldn't have been up or say available online & be on screen in store.... dude hands me some papers saying the old fucking line having some problems with stock & shit! I look at what's available for pre rolls... they are all multi packs and prices are $90 fucking dollars like get fucked! I just wanted a joint to chill.... Fuck your prices!
Hello Cannabis is the best dispensary that I've been to, what separates them is their customer service, it's in a convenient area by bus, car and all of their staff seem extremely happy which makes it a very attractive business to enter.
Poor product. Expensive prices. To add insult to injury several staff members are unhelpful and rude. Customer service isn't a priority thanks to the government enforcing a monopoly.
Employees giving out misinformation, saying Cbd is the opposite of THC. What they advertise is not even close to the thc/cbd %. All under 20% which is like smoking a cigarette to an avid smoker. Super dry, tasteless. Just because u can rehydrate it with those packs u sell does not bring back the thc gone from over dtying
It’s a little out of the way, but worth the trip. The store is bright and the staff are very friendly and attentive. The Tweed softgels were a great find. I just wish I had taken more time to browse.
Noob here. First time ever going into a dispensary. Warm, welcoming and very knowledgable staff made this experience stress free and fun. From beginning to end, an amazing experience.