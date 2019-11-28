Follow
Nov 29th Black Friday $99 OZ & more
Valid 11/22/2019 – 12/1/2019
Mango - Half oz $65 Full oz $99 Pineapple Express - Half oz $70 Full oz $130 Purple Passion - Half oz $75 Full oz $125 Girl Scout Cookies - Half oz $80 Full oz $145 Lemon OG - Half oz $85 Full oz $150 Gorilla Glue - Half oz $85 Full oz $150 All Badders $40 Green Crack Wax- Half gram $20 Full Gram $35 1 gram carts $30 Red Bud pods $30
Good only on November 29th Black Friday no added discounts or loyalty points can be added onto black Friday deals
Mango
from Unknown Brand
15.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango
Strain
$91 gram
$91 gram
$27⅛ ounce
$54¼ ounce
$108½ ounce
$1551 ounce
Lemon Haze
from Unknown Brand
15.69%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Haze
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$58¼ ounce
$116½ ounce
$2271 ounce
Grape Kush
from Unknown Brand
11.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Kush
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$33⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$128½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Flavor Country
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
The Flav
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$66¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Jet fuel
from Unknown Brand
19.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$39⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Chemdawg
from M & H
26.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$42⅛ ounce
$82¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Gelato Sorbet
from Unknown Brand
22.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato Sorbet
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$86¼ ounce
$165½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Pink Runtz
from Unknown Brand
23.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Runtz
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$86¼ ounce
$165½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Gelato
from Unknown Brand
24.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$171 gram
$171 gram
$58⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$185½ ounce
$3251 ounce
Sunset Sherbert
from House of Envy
27.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$171 gram
$171 gram
$58⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$185½ ounce
$3251 ounce
Biscotti
from House of Envy
28.3%
THC
0%
CBD
biscotti
Strain
$171 gram
$171 gram
$58⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$185½ ounce
$3251 ounce
UK Cheese Dry Diamonds
from Unknown Brand
91.1%
THC
0%
CBD
UK Cheese
Strain
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
$951 gram
Diamonds Infused with terps (Wet Diamonds)
from Unknown Brand
79.81%
THC
0%
CBD
UK Cheese
Strain
$651 gram
$651 gram
Lemonhead OG Sugar
from Unknown Brand
85.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemonhead OG
Strain
$651 gram
$651 gram
Sunset Sherbet Shatter
from House of Envy
81.35%
THC
0%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$30½ gram
$30½ gram
$531 gram
Green Crack Wax
from Unknown Brand
79%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$30½ gram
$30½ gram
$531 gram
Super Lemon Haze Hash
from AZAKZ
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$27½ gram
$27½ gram
$401 gram
Super Lemon Haze Rosin
from AZAKZ
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$31½ gram
$31½ gram
$581 gram
Lava Space Batter
from Unknown Brand
60%
THC
0%
CBD
$561 gram
$561 gram
Sundae Driver Batter
from Unknown Brand
68.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$561 gram
$561 gram
Blue Cookies Space Batter
from Unknown Brand
74%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Cookies
Strain
$561 gram
$561 gram
Wedding Pie Badder
from Unknown Brand
72.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$561 gram
$561 gram
Kandy Kush Badder
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Kandy Kush
Strain
$561 gram
$561 gram
Purple Dream Badder
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Dream
Strain
$561 gram
$561 gram
Black & Blue Berry Jager Badder
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Jedi Kush
Strain
$561 gram
$561 gram
Gelato Glue Badder
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$561 gram
$561 gram
White Widow Badder
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$561 gram
$561 gram
Lemonhead OG badder
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemonhead OG
Strain
$561 gram
$561 gram
Sunset Sorbet Badder
from Unknown Brand
80.48%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunset
Strain
$561 gram
$561 gram
Stoney Sticks 125mg
from kief
83%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$201
$201
Treacle
from Treacle
0%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$504 ML
$504 ML
RSO (Rick Simpson Oil)
from Rancho Pura Verde
84%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$471 gram
$471 gram
Northern Lights Wax
from Unknown Brand
81.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$501
$501
Dreamsicle Wax
from TF
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangerine Dream
Strain
$631 gram
$631 gram
Dreamsicle Shatter
from TF
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangie Dream
Strain
$631 gram
$631 gram
Balanced Relief Pain Roll On Oil
from Unknown Brand
77%
THC
77%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$2910 ML
$2910 ML
The Word Pain Relief Oil
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$2910 ML
$2910 ML
Redbud Pod Battery and Full Pod
from RedBud Extracts
94%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$60Espresso Jack(Sativa)
$60Espresso Jack(Sativa)
$60GSC (Hybrid)
$60Headband (Hybrid)
$60Northern Lights (Indica)
$60Pineapple Express (Sativa)
$60SFV OG (hybrid)
$60Tahoe OG (Indica)
$60OG Kush
$60Tangie (Sativa)
$60Zkittlez (Indica)
$60Blue Cheese (Indica)
Redbud Disposable Pod
from RedBud Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$40Northern Lights (Indica)
$40Northern Lights (Indica)
$40Tahoe OG (hybrid)
$40Headband (Hybrid)
$40SFV (Hybrid)
$40Pineapple Express (Sativa)
$40GSC (Hybrid)
$40OG Kush (Hybrid)
$40Tangie (Sativa)
$40Zkittlez (Indica)
$40Blue Cheese (Indica)
Smokies
from Unknown Brand
100%
THC
0%
CBD
$22Sour Blue Raspberry
$22Sour Blue Raspberry
$22Sweet Blue Raspberry
$22Sour Green Apple
$22Sweet Green Apple
$22Sour Tropical Fruit
$22Sweet Tropical Fruit
$22Sour Blackberry
$22Sweet Blackberry
$22Sour Watermelon
$22Sweet Watermelon
$22Sour Peach
$22Sweet Peach
$22Sour Jamberry
$22Sweet Jamberry
12