I have enjoyed my flower from this location. Selection was on the smaller side but they were quality. Cookie Glue was suggested for my low tolerance and they did a great job at suggesting it. Indica dominant, relaxed and calming, with happiness. I also purchased Tropical Breath and it does go over a bit in my head but the taste and all over body feel is superb. Both strains had a minty aftertaste and a slight oil on the smoke. Thank you.