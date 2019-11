Don't get the "house blend, one gram pre-rolls"! Nothing but leaves and stems!

Dispensary said:

We are so sorry about your experience here with us. We strive to have the best product for our amazing patients and we apologize our prerolls weren't up to par. We would love to make this up to you. If you could please reach out to us at calirootsstillwater@gmail.com so we can make this right! Again, we are so sorry about that! Much love, Cali Roots, Stillwater