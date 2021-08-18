Shop by category
Your recently viewed
Staff favorites
Flower
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Accessories
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all
About this dispensary
Cali Xpress Delivery - NorCal
Cali Xpress! offering you the quality you deserve, at a price you can afford! Our Delivery Range is Vast throughout Northern California and Southern California, and ever expanding. If you are unsure if we deliver to your location or if you have any questions you can call us at (415) 295-6999 and one of our friendly representatives will gladly answer any questions! FIRST TIME PATIENTS: We appreciate all of our new patients and will gladly show some love! Thank you for choosing Cali Xpress. We appreciate the chance to earn your business!
Leafly member since 2021
dispensary Hours (Pacific Time)
Photos of Cali Xpress Delivery - NorCal
Deals at Cali Xpress Delivery - NorCal
Take advantage of our limited supply bin! Where you choose upon delivery of what the driver carries at a discounted price. *Interested in possible strains please call (415) 295-6999*
Cross straining Durban poison and traditional OG kush, GSC has hit legendary status because of its award winning high. known for instantly reliveing stress and chronic pain any consumer might be feeling. Leaving you happy, hungry, and satisfied.