Cross straining Durban poison and traditional OG kush, GSC has hit legendary status because of its award winning high. known for instantly reliveing stress and chronic pain any consumer might be feeling. Leaving you happy, hungry, and satisfied.

Take advantage of our limited supply bin! Where you choose upon delivery of what the driver carries at a discounted price. *Interested in possible strains please call (415) 295-6999*

Disclaimer

Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.

Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.