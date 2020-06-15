Claudia’s passion for health and healing led her to open Calibueno. Her experience on the Osteopathic Medical Board of California, and as a community activist, inform the business practices at Calibueno, an Oakland Equity Program Cannabis Company. Consumer safety and equity is of the utmost importance at Calibueno. We are making quality cannabis accessible to our diverse communities to heal our collective body and spirit. FAQ: Where does Calibueno currently deliver? We currently deliver to the following cities Oakland, Alameda, Alameda, San Leandro, Hayward. Contact us and let us know the city you want us to deliver to and we may be able to accommodate you based on location. Is there a minimum delivery amount for placing an order with Calibueno? Yes, Calibueno requires a minimum of $30 purchase. How can I speak to a Calibueno representative? You can speak directly to one of Calibueno’s knowledgeable and friendly representatives by calling (510)-559-8300. Spanish speaking representatives are available. How can I pay for my delivery from Calibueno? We are cash only and our drivers do not carry change Does Calibueno accept debit or credit cards? Calibueno cannot accept credit or debit cards at this time. Who Can legally buy from Calibueno? Adults 21 years old or older can buy cannabis and cannabis products from Calibueno. All patients and customers will be required to provide a government-issued identification (valid driver’s license, ID, passport, etc). Calibueno is proud to service the “medical-use” customers who, if they have a state-issued Medical Cannabis Patient Identification Card, are not required to pay California state sales tax on medical cannabis products. **Excise tax and city tax still apply. How much can I purchase from Calibueno per day? Adults 21 years old or older can buy cannabis and cannabis products from Calibueno. California state law allows adult-use customers to purchase up to one ounce (28.5 grams) of cannabis flower, 8.0 grams of concentrated cannabis, and 6 clones (immature plants) per day. Medical Use customers can purchase up to eight ounces of flower, eight grams of concentrated cannabis, and 12 clones (immature plants) per day. Is Calibueno’s product tested? Yes, all products sold at Calibueno have been lab-tested by a third-party auditor for safety and potency in compliance with the state of California cannabis regulations. Does Calibueno’s return policy? In compliance with adult-use regulations, Calibueno cannot accept returns on cannabis products except if a product is defective such as a vape cartridge that does not work. If you experience a defective product, we will replace the non-working item with a functioning item. Refunds cannot be issued for defective products. What can I expect when placing an order for delivery from Calibueno? Our staff strives to be helpful, kind and attentive to your questions and needs throughout the ordering process. Calibueno is currently a cash only delivery service and our drivers do not provide change. Kindly have exact change prepared when your driver arrives. Drivers will require a valid government issued ID which must correlate with the name on the order receipt. **Please remember that your government issued ID must match the name on the receipt before your delivery order can be compete. Unfortunately there are NO exceptions to this rule as Calibueno is 100% complaint with the Bureau of Cannabis Control and all of its requirements. A Calibueno Representative will contact you directly with your delivery window time at the number you provided when your order was placed. In accordance with the Bureau of Cannabis Control, Calibueno will only deliver to a physical residential or commercial address. **Please note that all delivery times are subject to change depending upon circumstances out of our control (accidents, traffic, natural disasters, etc.). We apologize in advance for any inconvenience these circumstances may cause. Thank you in advance for your support! Welcome to the Calibueno Family! What are Calibueno's Safety and Security Standards? Verbal or physical abuse of Calibueno’s staff will result in the termination of future services and reported to the local authorities if necessary. Driver vehicles are monitored live with security cameras and a tracked technology-based platforms to insure driver safety. Please secure all animals in the residents for our driver’s safety. What do I need to provide Calibueno to legally purchase medication as a caregiver for a patient? You must bring a designation of caregiver form written by the patient’s treating physician. When placing a pickup order with us please ensure that you place the order in the patient’s name and inform your pick up associate that you are the Caregiver.