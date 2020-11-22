We are.......California Cannabis Co. California Cannabis Co. is building a premier cannabis campus in the heart of California. At C3, we cultivate award winning cannabis, work with the leading brands and have an established pipeline for product distribution throughout the Golden State. Delivery direct from the heart of our campus to your door. C3 has been pioneered by leaders with deep roots in the cannabis industry. We have assembled a team of like-minded individuals who love cannabis like you love cannabis. We create, promote and deliver cannabis from a place of love. We focus on delivering quality to our customers.