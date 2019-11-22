Caliva is California's premier marijuana dispensary, delivery service, and cultivation facility. We were ranked #1 dispensary in the nation by Business Insider. Our facility is one of the most advanced pharmaceutical-grade cannabis cultivating, manufacturing, and dispensing facilities in the country and a model for energy efficiency, safe access, and compliance. We started Caliva because we believe strongly in the wellness applications of cannabis. From inception, our goal has been to establish a regulated, safe and consistent source of cannabis for our patients. We believe strongly in a medical cannabis industry that is well-regulated, highly professional, and rigorously secure. Each of our strains is selected for its genetics and superior medicinal effects and then tested to ensure that the quality we offer is only the best. Our attitude is easy, but our focus is to provide the highest level of service in the industry; our educated and passionate team provides a comfortable, safe and easy buying experience. Our delivery service recently launched and is available from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM. every day. Visit https://caliva.com/ for more information.