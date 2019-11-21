Follow
Deals
Shatterday
Valid 10/18/2019
Select Shatter for $19 OTD
All Products
| Breakdance CBD | Indica CBD | Bud
from Callie's
5%
THC
8.55%
CBD
$11.911 gram
$11.911 gram
$20.841.75 gram
$31.75⅛ ounce
$59.55¼ ounce
$99.24½ ounce
$142.921 ounce
| Veritas | Grease Monkey | Prepacked Eigth
from Veritas Farms
22.6%
THC
___
CBD
$47.64⅛ ounce
$47.64⅛ ounce
$83.37¼ ounce
$150.85½ ounce
| Apricot Cherry Pie | Hybrid | Bud
from Callie's
25.53%
THC
___
CBD
$11.911 gram
$11.911 gram
$20.841.75 gram
$31.75⅛ ounce
$59.55¼ ounce
$99.24½ ounce
$142.921 ounce
| Tropical Tang | Sativa | Bud
from Callie's
25.01%
THC
___
CBD
$11.911 gram
$11.911 gram
$20.841.75 gram
$31.75⅛ ounce
$59.55¼ ounce
$99.24½ ounce
$142.921 ounce
| Skunkberry | Hybrid | Bud
from Callie's
23.7%
THC
___
CBD
$11.911 gram
$11.911 gram
$20.841.75 gram
$31.75⅛ ounce
$59.55¼ ounce
$99.24½ ounce
$142.921 ounce
| Grape Stomper | Hybrid | Bud
from Callie's
20.42%
THC
___
CBD
$11.911 gram
$11.911 gram
$20.841.75 gram
$31.75⅛ ounce
$59.55¼ ounce
$99.24½ ounce
$142.921 ounce
| Hell's Angel OG | Indica Hybrid | Bud
from Callie's
24.52%
THC
___
CBD
$11.911 gram
$11.911 gram
$20.841.75 gram
$31.75⅛ ounce
$59.55¼ ounce
$99.24½ ounce
$142.921 ounce
| Sacred Slaze | Sativa Hybrid | Bud
from Callie's
24.2%
THC
___
CBD
$14.291 gram
$14.291 gram
$25.011.75 gram
$39.7⅛ ounce
$75.43¼ ounce
$134.98½ ounce
$198.491 ounce
| Larry Bird #33 | Hybrid | Bud
from Callie's
25.69%
THC
___
CBD
$14.291 gram
$14.291 gram
$25.011.75 gram
$39.7⅛ ounce
$75.43¼ ounce
$134.98½ ounce
$198.491 ounce
| Dosido | Indica | Bud
from Callie's
26.09%
THC
___
CBD
$14.291 gram
$14.291 gram
$25.011.75 gram
$39.7⅛ ounce
$75.43¼ ounce
$134.98½ ounce
$198.491 ounce
| AJ's Unknown | Indica Hybrid | Bud
from Callie's
27.72%
THC
___
CBD
$14.291 gram
$14.291 gram
$25.011.75 gram
$39.7⅛ ounce
$75.43¼ ounce
$134.98½ ounce
$198.491 ounce
| Forbidos #9 | Indica | Bud
from Callie's
26.79%
THC
___
CBD
$15.881 gram
$15.881 gram
$27.791.75 gram
$47.64⅛ ounce
$83.37¼ ounce
$150.85½ ounce
$222.311 ounce
| Flight OG | Sativa Hybrid | Bud
from One Farm
23.25%
THC
___
CBD
$10.321 gram
$10.321 gram
$18.061.75 gram
$23.81⅛ ounce
$43.67¼ ounce
$75.43½ ounce
$119.11 ounce
| Cookies & Cream | Hybrid | Bud
from Dutch Girl
0%
THC
___
CBD
$11.911 gram
$11.911 gram
$20.841.75 gram
$31.75⅛ ounce
$59.55¼ ounce
$99.24½ ounce
$142.921 ounce
| GGB x DP | Hybrid | Kief | 1g
from Callie's
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.311 gram
$10.311 gram
$18.041.75 gram
$36.09⅛ ounce
$72.17¼ ounce
$144.34½ ounce
$288.681 ounce
| Black Eyed Katy | Indica | Kief | 1g
from Callie's
21.5%
THC
___
CBD
$10.311 gram
$10.311 gram
$18.041.75 gram
$36.09⅛ ounce
$72.17¼ ounce
$144.34½ ounce
$288.681 ounce
| Fluffhead | Hybrid | Kief | 1g
from Callie's
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.311 gram
$10.311 gram
$18.041.75 gram
$36.09⅛ ounce
$72.17¼ ounce
$144.34½ ounce
$288.681 ounce
| Sleeping Monkey | Sativa | Kief | 1g
from Callie's
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.311 gram
$10.311 gram
$18.041.75 gram
$36.09⅛ ounce
$72.17¼ ounce
$144.34½ ounce
$288.681 ounce
| Purple Sunset | Indica Hybrid | Bud
from Callie's
24.1%
THC
___
CBD
$14.291 gram
$14.291 gram
$25.011.75 gram
$39.7⅛ ounce
$75.43¼ ounce
$134.98½ ounce
$198.491 ounce
| Veritas | Indica | Granola Funk | Bud
from Unknown Brand
23.09%
THC
___
CBD
$47.64⅛ ounce
$47.64⅛ ounce
$83.37¼ ounce
| Veritas | Purple Papaya Punch | Indica | Bud
from Unknown Brand
23.51%
THC
___
CBD
$47.64⅛ ounce
$47.64⅛ ounce
$83.37¼ ounce
| Veritas | Juice Man | Indica | Bud
from Unknown Brand
23.23%
THC
___
CBD
$47.64⅛ ounce
$47.64⅛ ounce
$83.37¼ ounce
| Veritas | Strawberry Shortcake | Sativa Hybrid | Bud
from Unknown Brand
20.31%
THC
___
CBD
$47.64⅛ ounce
$47.64⅛ ounce
| Skunkberry | Hybrid | Shake
from Callie's
22.5%
THC
___
CBD
$7.151 gram
$7.151 gram
$12.511.75 gram
$15.08⅛ ounce
$28.58¼ ounce
$51.61½ ounce
$78.61 ounce
| Modified Grapes #2 | Indica Hybrid | Bud
from Callie's
24.78%
THC
___
CBD
$15.881 gram
$15.881 gram
$27.791.75 gram
$47.64⅛ ounce
$83.37¼ ounce
$150.85½ ounce
$222.311 ounce
| Orange Creamsicle | Hybrid | Bud
from Callie's
24.8%
THC
___
CBD
$14.291 gram
$14.291 gram
$25.011.75 gram
$39.7⅛ ounce
$75.43¼ ounce
$134.98½ ounce
$198.491 ounce
| Donatello | Sativa | Shake
from Callie's
25.1%
THC
___
CBD
$7.151 gram
$7.151 gram
$12.511.75 gram
$15.08⅛ ounce
$28.58¼ ounce
$51.61½ ounce
$78.61 ounce
| Louie 13 | Indica | Bud
from Callie's
27.1%
THC
___
CBD
$11.911 gram
$11.911 gram
$20.841.75 gram
$31.75⅛ ounce
$59.55¼ ounce
$99.24½ ounce
$142.921 ounce
| Mimosa | Sativa Hybrid | Bud
from Unknown Brand
18.81%
THC
___
CBD
$14.291 gram
$14.291 gram
$25.011.75 gram
$39.7⅛ ounce
$75.43¼ ounce
$134.98½ ounce
$198.491 ounce
| Skunkberry | Hybrid | Popcorn
from Callie's
25.97%
THC
___
CBD
$10.321 gram
$10.321 gram
$18.061.75 gram
$23.81⅛ ounce
$43.67¼ ounce
$75.43½ ounce
$119.11 ounce
| Tropicalia OG | Indica Hybrid | Bud
from Callie's
27.1%
THC
___
CBD
$14.291 gram
$14.291 gram
$25.011.75 gram
$39.7⅛ ounce
$75.43¼ ounce
$134.98½ ounce
$198.491 ounce
| Tangerine Haze | Sativa | Bud
from Callie's
24.97%
THC
___
CBD
$11.911 gram
$11.911 gram
$20.841.75 gram
$31.75⅛ ounce
$59.55¼ ounce
$99.24½ ounce
$142.921 ounce
| Black Gum | Indica | Shake
from Callie's
22%
THC
___
CBD
$7.151 gram
$7.151 gram
$12.511.75 gram
$15.08⅛ ounce
$28.58¼ ounce
$51.61½ ounce
$78.61 ounce
| Premium Joint | Strawberry Cough | Sativa | 1g
from Starbuds
23.11%
THC
___
CBD
$9.531 gram
$9.531 gram
$66.71¼ ounce
| Matanuska Thunder Fuck | Sativa | Bud
from Callie's
33%
THC
4%
CBD
Matanuska Thunder Fuck
Strain
$14.291 gram
$14.291 gram
$25.011.75 gram
$39.7⅛ ounce
$75.43¼ ounce
$134.98½ ounce
$198.491 ounce
| Hidden Pastry | Indica | Bud
from Callie's
28.81%
THC
___
CBD
$14.291 gram
$14.291 gram
$25.011.75 gram
$39.7⅛ ounce
$75.43¼ ounce
$134.98½ ounce
$198.491 ounce
| Blueberry Headband | Indica Hybrid | Bud
from Callie's
26.7%
THC
___
CBD
$10.321 gram
$10.321 gram
$18.061.75 gram
$23.81⅛ ounce
$43.67¼ ounce
| Gorilla Skittles | Hybrid | Bud
from Callie's
26%
THC
___
CBD
$14.291 gram
$14.291 gram
$25.011.75 gram
$39.7⅛ ounce
$75.43¼ ounce
$134.98½ ounce
$198.491 ounce
| Bruce Banner | Hybrid | Shake
from Callie's
24.58%
THC
___
CBD
$7.151 gram
$7.151 gram
$12.511.75 gram
$15.08⅛ ounce
$28.58¼ ounce
$51.61½ ounce
$78.61 ounce
| Bubba Kush | Indica | Bud
from One Farm
24.11%
THC
___
CBD
$10.321 gram
$10.321 gram
$18.061.75 gram
$23.81⅛ ounce
$43.67¼ ounce
$75.43½ ounce
$119.11 ounce
