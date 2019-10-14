Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Welcome to Callie’s Cannabis Shoppe, a family owned and independently operated dispensary. We are committed to consistently providing the highest quality cannabis products and excellent service. At Callie's, we offer a wide variety of flower, edibles, concentrates, and topicals. Our goal is to create an unparalleled buying experience and help each customer select products based on their individual needs. Please come and share our passion.