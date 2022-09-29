CanEx Delivery | Proudly Rooted in Southern California CanEx originated in the San Fernando Valley. Since our initial launch, we’ve grown steadily across. We now strive to offer a top-shelf, state-of-the-art, one-of-a-kind weed delivery service to those who live and work in Los Angeles, Ventura, Orange, San Diego, San Bernardino, and Riverside counties. CanEx weed delivery service not only provides these essential products transparently, efficiently, and in a user-friendly manner to accommodate our all-inclusive clientele, but with an underlying initiative to be leaders in the flowering cannabis delivery market. We seek to implement a coordinated utilization of the ever-advancing tech-retail marketplace, keeping us at the forefront of innovation in the cannabis industry. While our operations are innovative, quality always comes first. We specialize in a range of high-quality products to accommodate all of our customers, from first-time users to experienced connoisseurs, featuring some of the best and most respected brands on the market. CanEx weed delivery proudly features an assortment of cannabis products for delivery in Southern California, including concentrates, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, gear, and flowers. Our wide variety of flowers are produced in various settings, from outdoor sun-grown, greenhouse, light-depo, indoor, even moon-grown, and everything in between. We’re proud to keep our cannabis flowers local; all of our strains are packaged and distributed by master cultivators across the great state of California, from the Southland to the Emerald Triangle. Among a market already boundless in selection and availability, we appreciate each of you taking a moment to stop by and say hello to Cannabis Express. We look forward to delivering a top-shelf experience.