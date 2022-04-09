A loyal customer and this one night was enough to ruin my entire, mediocre experience with CANEX. Ordered last night and received an ETA with no tracking info, then an email saying my order was delivered when I wasn’t even home yet. Proceeded to be ignored for 3 hours, after calling and messaging sooo many times. Was so confused that I anxiously searched my property to see if the driver threw it somewhere, but it was definitely not delivered. Then, to top it all off, nobody reached out the next day and when I reached out they said my order was not in their system and, since it never happened for them even though it sure did happen to me, I could only be compensated on my next order with the reward money I already could use anyway! Felt like I was going to explode when they kept saying the same thing over again on the phone with no attempt to understand their fault. Left a stoner lonely and absolutely no attempt from CANEX to compensate fairly. Still so confused, honestly.