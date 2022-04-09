17 Reviews of CanEx Delivery - San Bernardino
G........4
April 9, 2022
very happy with delivery . 😀 stoners will be ordering from this place. the wait was like under a hour . ftp deal was proper .
G........r
April 8, 2022
Best experience in a while. Hands down 1 of the best experiences I have had in a while. From the delivery process, to the delivery to the products received.
c........1
April 7, 2022
So...here we go. I've counted and I believe I have used 12 different delivery services (mostly during covid). I decided to stick with CanEx for a few reasons. 1) great updates on ETA they are not always the fastest but at least I know when to expect the delivery 2) Flower consistent 3) Awesome loyalty program ...everyone has a point system but Canex puts some thought into it. CanEx Delivery is professional, more than I can say for most deliveries.
b........g
April 4, 2022
I wanted to add recommendations on my last review, but I made a mistake
s........i
April 4, 2022
Love this delivery company and their weed!! I will definitely be ordering again.
A........1
April 2, 2022
I've used this delivery service many times. Great products and prices. Love the Loyalty points.
x........x
April 2, 2022
After returning time and time again for Their deals and specials, canex has routinely delivered awesome Herbs in a timely manner, with the best prices I've been able to find. Their delivery is a serious life line to Me since I can't see well enough to traverse to the nearest shop, and I've had great experiences every time I receive a delivery. Also, whether it's an Preroll, or a Eighth of some OG, I've never not been impressed. Thanks, and I look forward to continuing being a regular buyer here.
p........r
April 2, 2022
The delivery took about an hour. The product was pretty good. Really liked the price! I purchased Section8th and it cost me about $35.
s........t
November 30, 2021
They stole from me by taking my order and not delivering. They’ve also tried getting extra money from me by pretending like they don’t know how their credit card machine works. But besides all that they are rude AF! Not the drivers so much, but the owners and customer service reps. It’ll show they’ve read my messages but don’t respond. They NEVER RESPOND! Honestly, save yourself time, money and anger by going someplace else. Oh, also, since I started smoking their vapes my lungs have been protesting. I never had any problems any where else I bought from, but I’ve noticed this places cartridges seem tampered with. Tastes funny and it hella hurts my throat and lungs.
r........g
November 23, 2021
Ordered half an hour before closing, dealing with some intense pain. Over the next 20 minutes, I chat with support, and even get a call from them verifying my order. Right as closing time swings around, not one minute after the call confirming, they cancel my order over text. Talking to chat support, they proceed to mock me for being in pain, give no excuses. Only after calling them out for this shitty behavior do they offer store credit (lol never coming back). I keep TRYING to order from here, because they're a late night dispensary with no cash minimum. Essential when I start dealing with a flare up. In four order attempts, they haven't successfully completed a delivery ONCE. I've gotten deliveries only after calling in the next day. This place is beyond incompetent, their chat staff is purposely insulting and belittling to people dealing with disabilities and pain, and their wait hours are often 5+ hours. Wish I could give this less than a star. They make me want to review anything I've given one star before and jump it to two stars because CanEx is the new gold standard for shitty treatment and business practices.
r........1
September 29, 2021
A loyal customer and this one night was enough to ruin my entire, mediocre experience with CANEX. Ordered last night and received an ETA with no tracking info, then an email saying my order was delivered when I wasn’t even home yet. Proceeded to be ignored for 3 hours, after calling and messaging sooo many times. Was so confused that I anxiously searched my property to see if the driver threw it somewhere, but it was definitely not delivered. Then, to top it all off, nobody reached out the next day and when I reached out they said my order was not in their system and, since it never happened for them even though it sure did happen to me, I could only be compensated on my next order with the reward money I already could use anyway! Felt like I was going to explode when they kept saying the same thing over again on the phone with no attempt to understand their fault. Left a stoner lonely and absolutely no attempt from CANEX to compensate fairly. Still so confused, honestly.
M........7
March 17, 2017
Legit..Crazy fast delivery. Send a picture of your valid medical card. Get prompt response. Was in town with family. Needs some meds asap. And CanEx delivered with integrity. Also got the free grammy...Thx.
l........a
March 2, 2017
The guy that delivered it to me was nice. he sent me texts on the way over to my house and was really sweet!! i loved it and he threw in a gram for free since i was a first time patient !! :-)
J........1
January 23, 2017
I was beyond satisfied with both the quality and the service I received. These guys know what's up. You won't find better deals or service anywhere else in LA. VERY HAPPY PATIENT FOR LIFE! 😎
d........l
January 15, 2017
So I'm new to the med cannabis world and stumbled upon this delivery service and I asked a ton of questions - to the point that I'd be annoyed - but they answered everyone and when the extra step to help me the strain I need. It was super helpful! They told me that it would arrive in 20 minutes- they were at my place in 15 minutes! Dumb fast! Overall, I highly recommend these guys if you want quality stuff and want it quick with a smile.😀
l........5
January 14, 2017
Quick and friendly. Diggin the Afghan Kush. See you soon dudes!
R........1
January 6, 2017
this delivery service is too dope. hands down FASTEST delivery in SoCal. no place has beat them on time, yet. their flower is great as well. I have tried a few strains from them an everyone is a hitter. they really care for their people. every person I have delta with via them has been so polite and patience. I try to pick uo from them when ever I pick up. thank you guys for the great service. one of the knly few places I like to pick up from in SoCal!