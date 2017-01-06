So I'm new to the med cannabis world and stumbled upon this delivery service and I asked a ton of questions - to the point that I'd be annoyed - but they answered everyone and when the extra step to help me the strain I need. It was super helpful! They told me that it would arrive in 20 minutes- they were at my place in 15 minutes! Dumb fast! Overall, I highly recommend these guys if you want quality stuff and want it quick with a smile.😀