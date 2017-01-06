Legit..Crazy fast delivery. Send a picture of your valid medical card. Get prompt response. Was in town with family. Needs some meds asap. And CanEx delivered with integrity. Also got the free grammy...Thx.
So I'm new to the med cannabis world and stumbled upon this delivery service and I asked a ton of questions - to the point that I'd be annoyed - but they answered everyone and when the extra step to help me the strain I need. It was super helpful! They told me that it would arrive in 20 minutes- they were at my place in 15 minutes! Dumb fast! Overall, I highly recommend these guys if you want quality stuff and want it quick with a smile.😀
this delivery service is too dope. hands down FASTEST delivery in SoCal. no place has beat them on time, yet. their flower is great as well. I have tried a few strains from them an everyone is a hitter. they really care for their people. every person I have delta with via them has been so polite and patience. I try to pick uo from them when ever I pick up. thank you guys for the great service. one of the knly few places I like to pick up from in SoCal!