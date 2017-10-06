Miguel.R
These people are awesome. I can't explain how difficult it is to find a trustworthy dispensary. Give them a try you won't regret it.
Amazing service, flew in from oregon to visit family for christmas called a couple places was about 7ish most closed at 8 and said no more delivery or were very unhelpful over the phone. Thank God I called these guys, found some stuff I liked online noticing the only requirement was 40$ min (and of course location I was staying at a hotel in the embarcadero) before placing my order I called the number to make sure they delivered to hotels, not only did it go to a real person after going through an automated menu but he hooked me up with a 20$ first time client discount even after I had made a request with the wrong promo code online a simple instant text conversation made my order cost under the minimum and still ok...I cant state enough how amazing this customer service was on all sides, I got a text when they were 15min out and was inside the 2 hour window they said, I even missed the text and the called and left voicemails and waited...best service ever thanks so much.
Great service. Best option for Stanford grad students
I placed an order and because of my connection it didn’t go through, so I called them a few times and they called me back. To add to that this was moment before closing and they called me back, accepted/took my order over the phone, and still managed to deliver it in a timely fashion. Excellent customer service and responsive cooperating staff. Bravo! Cannabis Express, bravo!
Thank you so much! We are so happy you liked your order and we are pleased to have helped you! :)
great service. fast and convenient.
Thank you so much for the review! We look forward to working with you again! :)
They even delivered on time during the parade. Good quality bud and fast service. will use again
We are so glad you enjoyed your parade and your delivery!!
I have placed orders the last 2 times I have been in SFO recently. The service and quality of the product I received are amazing. Ordered online at 10am and the driver has delivered by 11am both times. Highly recommend Cannabis Express in Burlingame!
We are so happy to hear of your great experience! Thank you for the review and safe travels! :)
awesome! convenient! easy! great selection and friendly staff. delivery was fast!
Thank you so much for your awesome review! We are so happy to hear of your great experience with us! :)
Easy, fairly fast and they are very good about keeping you updated on the status of your delivery, if things wind up taking longer than expected. A definite recommend.
I highly recommend these guys. From day one they far exceeded anything I could have hoped for and haven’t disappointed since.