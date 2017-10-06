sneeks83 on December 27, 2018

Amazing service, flew in from oregon to visit family for christmas called a couple places was about 7ish most closed at 8 and said no more delivery or were very unhelpful over the phone. Thank God I called these guys, found some stuff I liked online noticing the only requirement was 40$ min (and of course location I was staying at a hotel in the embarcadero) before placing my order I called the number to make sure they delivered to hotels, not only did it go to a real person after going through an automated menu but he hooked me up with a 20$ first time client discount even after I had made a request with the wrong promo code online a simple instant text conversation made my order cost under the minimum and still ok...I cant state enough how amazing this customer service was on all sides, I got a text when they were 15min out and was inside the 2 hour window they said, I even missed the text and the called and left voicemails and waited...best service ever thanks so much.