92 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 31
Show All 12
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$250
All Products
Wedding Cake
from Caniba Naturals
30%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Staten Island Chem
from Caniba Naturals
30%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Chem 91
from Caniba Naturals
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Grape X SFV
from Caniba Naturals
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Cookies
from Caniba Naturals
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Chem
from Caniba Naturals
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Death Star x Chem 91
from Caniba Naturals
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Bubba Kush 2.0
from Sunday Morning Farm
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Sweet Tooth
from Sunday Morning Farm
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Glue X Chem
from Grown East
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
SFV
from Caniba Naturals
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Crisper Cookies
from Caniba Naturals
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Staten Island Chem
from Caniba Naturals
28%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Cookies
from Caniba Naturals
___
THC
___
CBD
$1001 oz
In-store only
Original Glue
from IPK
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch
from Caniba Naturals
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GMO
from IPK 2.0
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Banana Bread
from Lonely Bonez
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Peanut Butter Breath
from Caniba Naturals
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Quantum Shatter
from Caniba Naturals
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Diamonds and Sauce
from Caniba Naturals
85%
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Rosin
from Caniba Naturals
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Super Lemon OG Diamonds
from Caniba Naturals
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Distillate Syringe
from Caniba Naturals
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Headband live shatter
from Blue Sky Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Sour Berries Live Resin
from Caniba Naturals
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Yeti Live Resin
from Sour Berries Live Resin
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Royal Kush X SFV Live resin
from Yeti Live Resin
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Strawberry Apricot Sugar Wax
from Blue Sky Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
OG Kush Shatter
from Caniba Naturals
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Grape Ape Shatter
from Caniba Naturals
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Diamonds & Sauce
from Caniba Naturals
85%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Distillate Syringe
from Caniba Naturals
95%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Royal Kush x SFV Caviar
from Caniba Naturals
80%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
THC Tincture
from Caniba Naturals
500mg
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
1:1 TIncture
from Caniba Naturals
250mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$45each
In-store only
20:1 CBD-THC Tincture
from Caniba Naturals
25mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$45each
In-store only
CBD Tincture
from Caniba Naturals
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Cookies N Cream Chocolate Bar
from Caniba Naturals
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
White Raspberry Chocolate Bar
from Caniba Naturals
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
123