Locally Grown & Hand Crafted Caniba Naturals provides patients with top-shelf cannabis products, a welcoming and safe atmosphere, and in depth knowledge about all things cannabis. Through prioritizing sustainable cultivation and ethical business operations, Caniba Naturals aims to offer patients the latest and most efficient marijuana treatments available. With over a decade in Maine’s cannabis industry, we’re here to ensure people have access to the medicine they require. We formulate patient specific protocols to fit everyone’s needs. Founded in the summer of 2016 in downtown Farmington, the dispensary is now open to all medical cannabis patients, Anyone 18+ may visit our glass shop, which boasts an array of CBD products and local art.