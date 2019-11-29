Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Canna-Bliss is a locally family owned and operated Medical Cannabis Dispensary. Our goals are to provide the highest quality product, the highest quality of care, privacy, and discretion to all of our patients. Our storefront is located approximately 4 miles East of Talihina, OK, on US HWY 271 at the base of the Ouachita Mountains and minutes from the beautiful scenic Talimena Drive.
Our friendly staff eagerly awaits to help with your cannabis needs. They will provide you with the best information possible about products such as flower & edibles. We can help you with your OMMA application at the dispensary, or refer you to a doctor. All questions will be answered to the best of our ability.
We carry a variety of cannabis flowers, edibles, CBD water, vape pens, assorted pipes, papers, and other novelties. Full spectrum CBD oil and gummies are on the way.