NEW STRAIN ALERT! Banana Punch , Dosi Pie and Bahama Blizzard. Open 9am-8pm everyday.
About
Debit Cards Accepted **$4 Fee**
**All menu prices include tax**
10% off everyday for **expired OMMP card holders 2017-Present**/Seniors/Veterans
$99 Indoor OZ ($300 QP w/ medical) everday
We aim to make you feel your best with every visit. Stop in and enjoy our many products at reasonable prices. You will see us adjacent to Goodwill, centrally located off Hwy 99 W (E Portland Rd) in Newberg.