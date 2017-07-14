darlingnichi
nice spot with lots of options, sadly their menu is not up to date. they have great flower, but the joints I had some issues with (not rolled by them). will return many times for their buds, and prices on lots more!
4.6
10 reviews
they have full inventory when other dispensaries are sold out the always have variety in stock
I love this place. They are so friendly and helpful there. The products are great as well!
Thank you for the support and your business! We appreciate you!
Great spot to get smoke even if you're on a budget and always have the best customer service.
Thank you so much! We appreciate you!
I come here all the time. They have a great selection and awesome customer service! So glad to have them :)
We appreciate your feedback and business! Thank you for your Canna Bros loyalty!
first time in the shop and loved it. very friendly staff and good selection
We are glad you enjoyed your experience and hope to see you again soon.
Very Friendly staff willing to answer all my questions. They seem to have a pretty nice selection of flower. Prices seem to be in the middle of the road. Some good deals but mostly average 10 gram prices
Thank you for the continued support GreenMeME.
I love this dispensary, and all of the people who work there!!
Thank you! We appreciate you!
Amazing service every time!!
Thanks so much!
Always so happy to help ❤️
Thanks!