I am a member. I have been sold the wrong stuff and not refunded as store personnel did not know what they were doing.....however I will never go back as my friend showed identification of age at 45 yrs of age and even a member I was told I couldn't come in with proper identification. Why would we be told it's government rule when it is not and identification was supplied. My friend don't shop there I did he was with me and said I will wait in car and then I was revoked too for no reason. BOYCOTT CANNA CABANNA BRAMPTON THEY SUCK !