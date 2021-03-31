Canna Cabana - Calgary - Shawnessy
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
This store’s menu is not available
About this dispensary
Canna Cabana - Calgary - Shawnessy
Leafly member since 2021
cash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontrecreational
dispensary Hours (Mountain Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-12am
10am-12am
10am-12am
10am-12am
10am-12am
10am-12am
10am-12am
Photos of Canna Cabana - Calgary - Shawnessy
Show all photos