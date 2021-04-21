If you’re in a rut and or depressed definitely DO NOT COME HERE unless you would like to feel worse than when you entered. If you do come here and have no choice to go elsewhere try and use the young friendly girl (you will know who she is as she’s totally the only one who’s got one of those faces that look like it’s smiled since 1996) but really she’s the only one that smiles. The so called “manager” and guy with the accent are truly the rudest most ignorant customer service I have truly EVER HAD. I’m not saying the last manager was perfect 1but at least she doesn’t make you wanna cut yourself after you go. The so called managerbbkw biikooooookeu doesn’t not stand behind their products if you meet her allkllkereeo