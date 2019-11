NanasFigTree on April 16, 2019

Canna Cabana’s store is slightly further than my locally stationed dispensary, but I’ll still drive the extra distance to have the experience I get from the Canna Cabana in Canyon Meadows. At first, like all dispensaries much of there product sourced was rather dry but since then there’s been much improvement from the LP’s that enable that. So don’t get angry at your dispensary for that, they most definitely won’t return it, and so they shouldn’t. Stock days a Wednesday, so look for any San Rafael product for a decent batch of nugs. Each and every visit I’m met with enthusiasm and a smile. I’ve come to know many of the faces in there, and likewise the staff have come to know my regular face which is what the other dispensaries underwhelm. There knowledge is top notch and I’ve never heard any misinformation regarding any of the strains. The staff are passionate about what they discuss, and in particular, Sheila, is always a great laugh. Their prices are what you would expect, with the odd product or two being up to even $5 cheaper than other dispensaries (Aurora Indica Aces, for example). They have a sensible royalty system of 5% off which I’m sure will be elaborated on in the future. Last but not least the shops interior and stock available is always brilliant. From hundred of accessories with revolving deals, to an always sufficient amount of buds available these days (which wasn’t the case a few weeks ago). Give them a visit, it’s worth the experience especially if you’re new to buying cannabis. ✌🏼