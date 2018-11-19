jpeers
Best cannabis store in Edmonton. Friendly, knowledgeable staff! Great selection and good prices! Why go elsewhere?
This is by far the best cannabis store in Edmonton. Knowledgeable, helpful staff make shopping here a pleasure. They work with the strict government rules extremely well. This is always our first stop! Thanks to all of the wonderful staff!
3/5 on quality is just due to AGLC being utterly incompetent. Convenient and more reasonably priced on some things than most other shops.
This is the first shop in Edmonton that hasn't struck me as pretentious. Their people are friendly, and quick to get a read on you. Lots of glass, too. And I'm so glad I found their King Palm wraps.
When you guys going to get some of that mk ultra?:)
Love this place! They have the best prices, and it's really a one stop shop - they have anything to fulfill your toking needs.
A nice small shop with a nice selection of different strains. Made 2 visits there and was helped almost immediately. Both times I was there it wasn't very busy. Maybe I was just lucky. I think I overheard they get their shipments in every Friday so best to come during then. Great place overall & close to home. Will definitely be coming back.
Friendly staff and lots of product.
Would not let anyone in the store at the time I visited. Several people waiting outside stated that the owner closed shop. No reason, no nothing just wait or go away. Pretty awful.
Just walked out of this store with plethora of new strains to try. The staff is amazing and super helpful! Very knowledgeable! If you have questions about terpenes these guys know ‘em! We learned a lot during our visit. From Spruce Grove but will gladly drive to the city to revisit in the future!