IlliasGrim on September 10, 2019

This location actually is open despite what this site says. I went in and was greeted immediately with wonderful service. I am not very knowledgeable on the whole marijuana scene so the staff really helped me by explaining some of the differences and strains they had available. They have a lot of different products I haven't seen at other stores and the service they give has definitely made this my go to. I appreciate them taking time to explain to newbies, and their extensive knowledge as none of the different companies in red deer seem to meet the bar Canna Cabana has set. I'd recommend everyone check this store out, whether you're a long time smoker or are new to the recreation, they will definitely help you out. 10/10.