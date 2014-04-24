Wiickrme-leafly12
4.6
10 reviews
perfect
Awesome customer service!
The staff is super attentive always making sure the patients and I are well taken care of. I am a brand ambassador for Heavy Hitters and its always a great time having demos here.
I absolutely love coming here. I’m a RAD vapes brand ambassador and every time I work here, they take great care of me. Working so closely with the bud tenders, I get to see how much they love their patients. They treat them like family. This dispensary has it all. If you’re looking for a vape cart, I recommend do-so-dos from RAD. It’s a wonderful high for the chill.
Every time I go, I come out with a smile! Just knowing that the budtenders truly care about what your going through. They really try and help you choose the right medication for your impairment, CCH really can and does help every patient! gives us our undivided attention without that hurry up look other places give! It’s Lit for sure!! Flowers,dabs and wax is on point stay true CCH and we’ll stay true to you! Bowls up!! Cheers!
Easy access and close to Hfd👍🏽
Not a big selection, no edibles, small amount of vape options. Friendly workers and a clean place.
Great place and people.
Great customer service. Great prices. rewards program, sales no hassle, comfortable environment. provide for all my cannabis needs. A Cannabis superstore. Canna-Bliss