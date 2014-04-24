confuzed on November 4, 2017

Every time I go, I come out with a smile! Just knowing that the budtenders truly care about what your going through. They really try and help you choose the right medication for your impairment, CCH really can and does help every patient! gives us our undivided attention without that hurry up look other places give! It’s Lit for sure!! Flowers,dabs and wax is on point stay true CCH and we’ll stay true to you! Bowls up!! Cheers!