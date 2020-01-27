We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Welcome to the newest and colorful Canna City Dispensary! We are located at 7150 Eudora Drive
Commerce City 80022. We offer a variety of recreational deals every day. Our friendly staff trained to provide comprehensive education and lead customer in quickly evolving world of cannabis. Our Dispensary has a wide variety of products. We carry everything from traditional flower, concentrates, edibles, vaporizers and more.