All half gram cartridges 💨 are $30 Brands by Mammoth Labs and Sublime, tons of strains to choose from. All prices listed are calculated to include tax.
So that's $10 a G until you get to 7g, Quarters are $65!! That is with taxes already added in! Cannot chose multiple strains, cannot change units of measure.
Come get your starter kit for the AiroPro vape cartridges! New reduced price, so you can try out one of the hottest vape cartridges and batteries from other medical/recreational states designed to work together for perfectly engineered dose every time! Reg price; $95 ($60 1ml & $35 battery)
Our PREROLL 1 for $6 or 2 for $10
Half Gram Cartridge with 83.3% THC inside a half gram cartridge made from the Hempire brand. OTD pricing!
SFV OG by Cali Connection is a sativa-dominant hybrid that is great for patients who need strong pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. As the name indicates, this OG Kush relative originates from California’s San Fernando Valley. Although their names are barely distinguishable, SFV OG Kush is actually the Afghani-crossed child to SFV OG. The flowers will stay fairly small and may not look super impressive, but what it lacks in looks it makes up for in smell. The pine and lemon earthiness that SFV exudes can be a bit harsh and bitter if smoked, so this strain is one to save for the vaporizer if consuming directly. Its indica body effects take a little longer to feel than the initial head haziness, but once they do, everything will feel fine.