They either steal products or are using MAC’s brand illegally. As the owner of MAC I know that Maine’s Alternative Caring has NEVER sold this company a single product. It’s counterfeit MAC edibles or one of their owners is stealing from another company he owns. Bottom line is show an associate at Maine’s Alternative Caring, located at 771 Roosevelt Trail suite 5 in Windham, this review and you can get the real MAC edibles at 30% off. Charles (Will) Hawkins Owner, Maine’s Alternative Caring